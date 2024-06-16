Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Richard D. Fain Sells 19,584 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

