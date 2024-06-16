Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $148.70 and last traded at $148.84. 215,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,560,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.28.

Specifically, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

