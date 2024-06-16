Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 2.8%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.24. 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBY. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$29.82 million during the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4750958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

