Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

RWAY stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

