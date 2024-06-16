Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SB opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

