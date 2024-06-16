Sandra Balic Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 1,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$12,770.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE CMG opened at C$12.96 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.43.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Computer Modelling Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

