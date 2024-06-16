Sarah Boyce Sells 164,233 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $6,582,458.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $39.64 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.