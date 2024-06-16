Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Satellogic stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Satellogic comprises about 5.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 17.33% of Satellogic worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SATL opened at $1.08 on Friday. Satellogic has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

