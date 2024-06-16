Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz Sells 4,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.37.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

