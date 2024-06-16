Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 1,214,838 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

