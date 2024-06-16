Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires 16,512 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,874.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of V opened at $270.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.35.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
