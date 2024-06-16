Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.