Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $390.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 727.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.