Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,824 Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

