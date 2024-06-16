Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,872 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 522.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

