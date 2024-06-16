Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,683 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $86,834,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean
In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
