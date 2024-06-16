Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 415 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

