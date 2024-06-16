Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 439 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

