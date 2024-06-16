Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 421.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,032 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $57,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

