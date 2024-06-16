Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 218,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.60 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

