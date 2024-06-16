Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,679 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

