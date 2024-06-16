Scarborough Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock worth $53,674,717 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

