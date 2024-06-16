Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $423.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.00. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

