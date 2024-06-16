Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $11.16 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 0.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $390.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

