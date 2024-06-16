Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 62,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

