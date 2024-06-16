Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $142.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

