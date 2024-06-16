Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.98. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

