Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $76.77 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

