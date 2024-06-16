Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.