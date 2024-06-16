Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPLV opened at $64.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.