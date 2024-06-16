Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIG opened at $73.42 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.