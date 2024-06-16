Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
WELL stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
