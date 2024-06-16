Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

WELL stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.