Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAAC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAAC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 5.0 %

LAAC stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $610.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

