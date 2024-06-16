Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arch Resources by 166.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arch Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.