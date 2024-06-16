Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

