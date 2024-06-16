Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 544,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 553,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.