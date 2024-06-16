Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

