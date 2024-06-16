Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

