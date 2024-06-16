Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KEN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is -92.01%.

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.