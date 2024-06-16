Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

