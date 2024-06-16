Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DAC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAC

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.