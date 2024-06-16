Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in XPeng by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

