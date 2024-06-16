Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

