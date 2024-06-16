Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

