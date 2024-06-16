Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

