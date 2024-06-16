Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 23.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,027.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $405.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $947.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.14.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

