Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

