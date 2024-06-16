Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

DEO stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $130.49 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

