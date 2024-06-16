Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 121.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of FG stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About F&G Annuities & Life



F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

