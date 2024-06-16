Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 282,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,703,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.