Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $24,312,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

